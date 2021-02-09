Fishing Lake First Nation family loses home to fire, GoFundMe campaign launched

A Saskatchewan family is trying to get back on their feet after their home burned down Friday night.

The Wadena Fire Department was called to a fire in Fishing Lake First Nation, about 215 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon, just before midnight on Feb. 5.

Firefighters found the property under "heavy fire extension," with the house and attached garage "a total loss," the fire department said in a Facebook post.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, but it appears to have been accidental, the post says.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to help support the family who lost their home. (Wadena Fire Department/Facebook)

Meanwhile, the family who lived in the house is trying to recover financially.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched over the weekend. The campaign page says all donations will go to the mother of the family.

The campaign has raised $1,335 so far.

