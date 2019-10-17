Sask. student who thought he'd never play football scores 1st touchdown — with a little help from his friends

Connolly Gamble grew up with a love of football. He's met the Winnipeg Blue Bombers — his favourite team — but the 14-year-old student at Notre Dame, a private school in Wilcox, Sask., had accepted he would never play.

But now, thanks to help from his teammates — and their opponents — he's got his first touchdown under his belt.

Gamble was born with hydrocephalus, a potentially life-threatening medical condition where an excess amount of fluid collects in the brain. Because he had brain surgery as a child, he's unable to play any contact sports.

So when Gamble started Grade 9 at Notre Dame in Wilcox — about 40 kilometres south of Regina — he immediately approached Matthew Zomer, head coach of the Notre Dame Hounds football team, and asked to help out as a trainer.

"I could tell that he was energetic, positive, and real excited to do his part to help our team," Zomer said. Gamble helped players out by filling water bottles, gathering equipment and taking on other jobs.

Connolly Gamble was the captain for the Notre Dame Hounds in their game against the Bert Fox Bisons on Oct. 9. (Submitted by Matthew Zomer)

Gamble says he wanted to be a part of the team in some aspect to make friends and "be a part of the community."

"They treat me pretty well," the 14-year-old says. "They love having me around."

That's what led to Gamble, who thought he'd never play, scoring his first touchdown in an Oct. 9 game.

At one of the Hounds' games, a player accidentally bumped into Gamble on the sidelines. "If you can take a hit like that, we should suit you up!" another player joked — and Zomer got an idea to thank Gamble for his help.

The Hounds coach contacted Craig Geisler, coach of Qu'Appelle's Bert Fox Bisons — the team's next opponent — to ask if there was a way to get Gamble in the game. With permission from Geisler and Gamble's mother, and support from the players, the plan was hatched.

It meant everything to me — I'll remember it for a long time. - Connolly Gamble

Gamble was designated the team's captain for the game. He led the Hounds onto the field, won the coin toss and then got to be part of a play for the first time.

"We did a handoff play," Gamble said. The quarterback snapped the ball and handed it to Gamble. "I just ran — won a 75-yard touchdown, and then I just celebrated, and then both teams came to celebrate with me."

After his touchdown dance of "eating the yards," both teams surrounded Gamble to cheer him on.

"It meant everything to me," Gamble said. "I'll remember it for a long time."

'Spirit and camaraderie'

For Craig Geisler, head coach of the Bert Fox Bisons, it was a no-brainer when Zomer asked if Gamble could participate.

"It's good for high school athletics, seeing something like this happen, so it's very important to show the spirit and camaraderie between the two teams," Geisler said.

Gamble, a Grade 9 student, helps out as a trainer with the Notre Dame Hounds. (Submitted by Matthew Zomer)

He made sure his players knew what was happening, and why, as they stepped out onto the field.

"They were happy for him. They understood that football is a game where you have a big family group," Geisler said. "When you can help someone else's family, you always help out."

Gamble is unable to play contact sports due to a medical condition, but was given the chance to suit up during the Oct. 9 game. (Submitted by Matthew Zomer)

Zomer said he was heartened to see the Bisons join in the celebration.

"It wasn't even … a second thought for the kids," Zomer said. "I really do appreciate [it] and I can't express enough of my gratitude toward them for helping celebrate."

Football fosters the environment to create these moments because of the basic fundamentals of the game, Zomer said. Everyone has a role on a team, he says, and everyone respects how people who are different all play together.

He's an integral part … of our football team. - Matthew Zomer, Notre Dame Hounds head coach

When it comes to Gamble, Zomer said he hopes to see him around the field for the rest of his high school career.

"I'm pretty sure we're going to sign on to a three-year extension of his duties," Zomer said with a laugh.

"He's an integral part — always will be part — of our football team. We've had great success this season, and that's part of his dedication and hard work towards our team."

In the future, Gamble's dream is to continue with sports — whether that's as a team general manager, or photographer for the Winnipeg Jets, or working as a trainer or coach with a football team.

"He's a special guy and he deserves every special moment that he gets," Zomer said.