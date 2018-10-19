One of two people found guilty of murdering Ryan Sugar is appealing her conviction.

Colinda Hotomani was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison, with no eligibility for parole for 10 years, on Sept. 26 at Court of Queen's Bench in Regina.

The 36-year-old filed a notice of appeal on Oct. 15, from in custody at Pine Grove Correctional Centre, after firing her defense lawyer Greg Wilson. Hotomani wrote that she wished to appeal her case due to ineffective counsel.

Hotomani, who had no previous criminal record, apologized in court



"If I could go back and change everything that happened, I would," she said following sentencing. "I've got kids too. I wouldn't know how it would feel if my kid died."

She is appealing both conviction and sentence and has asked to go before a judge and jury in person.

According to the notice, Hotomani has not yet hired a new lawyer.

Gregory Wolfe, 26, was found guilty of first-degree murder, with no eligibility of parole for 25 years, in connection to Sugar's death.

Jessica Pangman has ​also been charged in connection with Sugar's death, ​but ​testified as a Crown witness at Hotomani and Wolfe's trial.

Her trial date has not been set.

The body of Sugar, 31, was found at 1555 McTavish St. in Regina on Oct. 11, 2016, a week after the home had been engulfed in flames.

During the trial, the court heard that Sugar had been assaulted and confined in a bathroom in the house before the fire was set.