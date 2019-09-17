13 hot weather records broken in Sask. on Monday
Hot spot was Moose Jaw, at 33.6 C
From cool, rainy weather one week, to sweaty, record-smashingly hot weather the next. Such is life in Saskatchewan.
Temperatures rose so high on Monday that they broke Environment Canada records in 13 different communities across the province.
The most dramatic records were set in Nipawin and Watrous, which both blew past records set in 1979 by 2 C.
Nipwain, where Environment Canada has been keeping records there since 1927, rose to 32.8 C. Watrous rose to 33 C. Environment Canada records there go back to 1953.
Prince Albert topped a 131-year-old weather record as the mercury climbed above 31 C. The previous record in Prince Albert had stood since 1888.
Moose Jaw was the hottest spot in Saskatchewan, at 33.6 C.
While Saskatoon and Regina did not break records, both broke 30 C. The high in Saskatoon was 30.1 C and in Regina was 32.1 C.
In general, temperatures across the province were about 10 C higher than usual for this time of year, according to CBC meteorologist Christy Climenhaga.
Different communities have been keeping weather records for different lengths of time. The ones broken on Monday are as follows:
- Cypress Hills - New record of 28.4 C, old record of 27.5 set in 2009.
- Elbow - New record of 31.3 C, old record of 30.1 C set in 2002.
- Hudson Bay - New record of 31.3 C, old record of 30 C set in 1961.
- Indian Head - New record of 31.6 C, old record of 31 C set in 1979.
- Last Mountain Lake - New record of 33 C, old record of 32.8 C set in 1979.
- Melfort - New record of 32 C, old record of 30 C set in 1979.
- Moose Jaw - New record of 33.6 C, old record of 32.9 C set in 1979.
- Nipawin - New record of 32.8 C, old record of 28.5 C set in 1979..
- Prince Albert - New record of 31.8 C, old record of 28.9 C set in 1888.
- Swift Current - New record of 32.4 C, old record of 32.2 C set in 1920.
- Waskesiu - New record of 28.6 C, old record of 26.7 set in 1976.
- Watrous - New record of 33 C, old record of 31 C set in 1979.
- Wynyard - New record of 31.2 C, old record of 30.7 C set in 1979.
