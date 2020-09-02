Hot tub demand bubbling over in Saskatchewan

It has been a hot season for hot tubs in Saskatchewan.

Hot tub business owners across the province are reporting a steep increase in sales as families spending more time at home have felt inspired to upgrade their backyard setups.

"I think that people aren't traveling and they've got their funds set up for that, so they've found themselves with extra money and have decided to focus on their backyard and family," said Kelly Goff, an owner of Beachcomber Regina. "A hot tub definitely brings family together."

Goff said she is on track to sell more than twice as many hot tubs as last year.

Other businesses are reporting a similar situation. Conrad Ehmann, a sales manager with Paradise LeisureScapes in Regina, said the store has had trouble bringing in enough hot tubs to keep up with demand.

"I think I maybe have one hot tub on the floor right now, and that's it," he said. "Typically I would have at least ten to fifteen hot tubs on the floor, but right now I don't have that because I don't have anything in stock. I can't keep it in. And when it is in, it's going out the door pretty quick."

The hot tub enthusiasm has been so dramatic that it has been affecting the second-hand market as well.

"I don't think there's even a used hot tub to be found in Regina right now," Goff said. "People are buying those and trying to fix them up. And even people who had a hot tub in their backyard that wasn't working, we've seen those people start to ask, 'Hey, can I get this working now?'"

At the moment, some hot tub companies are advising salespeople to allow a 36-week lead time to get their tubs in stock, while others will not be able to deliver until next year.

High demand isn't the only thing keeping hot tubs off showroom floors. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some parts of the manufacturing and supply chain are also in hot water.

"There's a lot of moving parts to a hot tub," Ehmann explained. "And if you don't have all the parts to make it, you can't sell it. For example, there's a couple of companies that make acrylic parts for the hot tubs, and they're the same companies that make clear plastic sneeze guards for retailers. So they've been busy."

Goff said Beachcomber is planning to increase its prices soon because the raw materials to build the hot tubs have become more expensive.