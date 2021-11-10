Saskatchewan introduces legislation banning COVID protesters around hospitals
Legislation establishes a 50-metre buffer zone around hospitals
The Saskatchewan government has introduced legislation to create "safe access zones" around hospitals to protect healthcare workers and patients from COVID protesters.
The legislation will create a 50-metre buffer zone restricting protests around hospitals. It was prompted by a string of protests against COVID-19 measures outside hospitals in Saskatchewan.
"Patients and families deserve to be able to access health services safely and without facing interference or intimidation," health minister Paul Merriman wrote in a statement Wednesday.
"This provision will also support our hospitals and staff in providing health services with safety, dignity and privacy."
The government introduced amendments to the 1994 Public Health Act and said the safe access zone provision in the legislation will expire two years after the legislation comes into force.
Lawful labour picketing will still be allowed within the buffer zone, according to the province.
