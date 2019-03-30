U of S researchers bring passion to problem of saving injured horses, with special harness

For Samantha Steinke, research on how to rehabilitate injured horses rather than euthanizing them is not just a curiosity, but deeply personal work.

"It's a big passion of mine because I tried to save my horse and I wasn't able to," she said, explaining her family had to make the difficult decision to put down their horse after he sustained a devastating tendon injury.

"So I hope that I never have to go through that again and I don't want to see anybody else have to go through that."

Steinke, a biomedical engineering graduate student, has been working since 2016 on research through the University of Saskatchewan's Western College of Veterinary Medicine, to create a unique harness that could help rehabilitate injured horses.

Samantha Steinke, a masters student, said there's a special connection between humans and horses, one she's shared with the horses on her family's farm. (Submitted by Samantha Steinke)

An average-sized horse weighs more than 1,000 pounds. When it injures a limb, it must redistribute that considerable weight to its uninjured legs. That typically leads to a very painful foot injury called laminitis, which carries a poor prognosis, according to the researchers.

In Steinke's case, her horse would have suffered for the rest of his life after the tendon injury.

"So it just wasn't fair to him. And so we had to make that hard decision of putting him out of his misery."

The research includes work with RMD Engineering, which had designed weight compensation technology for humans and was interested in finding out how this technology might translate to horses.

Assistant professor Julia Montgomery is leading the research, that she describes as a collaboration between veterinary medicine and engineering to move forward on an intractable problem.

A rehabilitation lift and a harness system would use a computer-guided weight compensation system to help take some load off the horse's limbs during its recovery. (Photo courtesy of University of Saskatchewan/Christina Weese)

"We've really been treading water trying to address these issues and supporting horses in a sort of safe and controlled manner because they're so big and they're flight animals," she explained. "It's really a challenge."

The technology would include both a lift and a harness, that would allow a computer-guided weight compensation system to provide "controlled mobility" to the horse. It removes some of the weight to allow horses to walk around, which in turn helps them avoid complications from staying immobile and having their muscles waste.

While the harness is still under development, the goal is to have a working prototype that could be used within the next year or two.

Like Steinke, Montogomery said she's driven by a keen desire to advance equine health, with this technology part of the solution.

"It's not going to be the be-all, end-all, but it'll be an additional tool. And it has the potential to help more horses then we're currently able to help," she said. "To me, that is really what I'm passionate about."