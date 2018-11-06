Horrific crash near downtown Regina sends at least 2 to hospital

Police have reopened a major intersection in downtown Regina after a serious crash at Winnipeg Street and Victoria Avenue.

At least two people were rushed to hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. CST.

Crews removed the twisted wreckage of the crash several hours later. Debris was scattered around the area. The ruined car's engine was sitting on the sidewalk separated from the vehicle.

Two tow trucks were called to the scene, one to remove the remnants of the car and another to remove the engine.

The details of the crash have not been released by police. It is unclear exactly how many people were sent to hospital, if there were multiple vehicles involved in the collision or if the car hit a stationary object.

North and south traffic on Winnipeg was blocked Monday morning. Westbound traffic on Victoria reopened shortly before 7:30.