'We hope we're being considered': Regina possible home to outdoor NHL game

A spokesperson from Evraz Place said they are in discussions with the NHL about the possibility of bringing an outdoor hockey game to the Queen City.

"We hope we're being considered," Paula Kohl, the director of marketing and communications said of bringing a game to Regina.

She said representatives from Evraz had brief discussions with people from the National Hockey League about making the event a reality.

Kohl noted Evraz constantly reaches out to different event organizers like the NHL in an effort to attract large-scale events, which she said provide a big economic boost to the city.

Earlier this year the All-Star Celebrity Classic and a game between the Regina Pats and Moose Jaw Warriors had to be cancelled due to weather and slow ticket sales.

The games were slated to be played at Mosaic Stadium.