Rainbow crosswalk stays, and 'stays undamaged': Sask. town steps up to paint over homophobic slur

The two words were bold, black and ugly, sprayed over a rainbow crosswalk in Wolseley, Saskatchewan: "No Homo."

But it didn't take long for people in the town to step up and make the ugly words disappear.

Last week, Jon Petrychyn learned that a rainbow flag in his hometown had been vandalized. Pictures of the vandalism were shared Thursday morning, drawing multiple comments from people who condemned the words and offered to repaint the crosswalk or donate supplies. It was repainted within a few hours back to vibrancy, according to an organizer.

A homophobic slur was painted on a rainbow crosswalk in Wolseley, Sask., located about 100 kilometres east of Regina. (Jacquie Jacobs-Marshall/Facebook)

"The town really came together around it, supported this and wanted to make sure the crosswalk stayed, and stayed undamaged," said Petrychyn.

"I think by supporting me and supporting that crosswalk, they're expressing their support for all queer kids out in rural Saskatchewan. It really moved me."

The original crosswalk had been painted in June for Pride Month, in the community located about 100 kilometres east of Regina. It brought Petrychyn to tears when he saw it.

Jon Petrychyn says the small gesture of painting a rainbow crosswalk could hopefully "be the starting point for like more tangible you know changes to education policy and curriculum." (CBC News)

"I was overcome with this feeling of just pride and just being seen in that town because it was tough growing up as a gay kid in that town," he'd told CBC last month, in a story that was covered nationally.

In the wake of the coverage, Petrychyn was overwhelmed with messages of support from his family, friends and other acquaintances. One person even reached out to say that if he'd ever hurt Petrychyn by bullying him, he was sorry.

While much has changed in attitudes toward the LGBTQ community, the vandalism underscores there's still a lot of work to do, said Petrychyn.

"There's still a lot of people who are still opposed to do this, who are still homophobic, who still want to commit acts of vandalism — and maybe worse — to queer people out in rural Saskatchewan."

It's the second time in a week that a small town in Saskatchewan has had a Pride symbol marred by vandalism.

If there was education at the high school and elementary school level on gender and sexual diversity, you'll see fewer acts of homophobia like this. - Jon Petrychyn

Last week, police confirmed they were investigating an act of mischief in the Town of Stoughton, located about 140 kilometres southeast of Regina.

The high school there had raised a Pride flag on June 24. Two days later, staff and students arrived at the school to find the flag had been burned.

Petrychyn would like to see the provincial government bring in legislation to mandate gay-straight alliances as another part of their school education.

"If there was education at the high school and elementary school level on gender and sexual diversity, you'll see fewer acts of homophobia like this."