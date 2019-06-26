Regina homicide victim identified, while man charged with 2nd-degree murder

A 49-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder, following the discovery of a woman's body in the 1500 block of Cameron Street on Tuesday morning.

Janice Elaine Whitequill, 51, has been identified as the victim, and her family has been notified of her death, in what marks the fifth homicide in Regina this year.

Police said the investigation into Whitequill's death began when they were dispatched to the North Central area of the city. They found Whitequill just outside of a home. She was declared dead by EMS.

Morley Dean Whitequill was charged in connection with her death, and makes his first court appearance in provincial court on Wednesday to answer to the charge.