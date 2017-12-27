Regina homicide victim remembered by sister as lover of music and the outdoors

A Regina victim of a 2017 homicide, whose alleged killers were arrested this week, is being remembered by his sister as a music fan and the outdoorsman.

Thurston Mintuck was found injured on Dec. 3, 2017 at about 2:45 a.m. CST on the 1200 block of Retallack Street in Regina.

He died in hospital, becoming Regina's ninth homicide victim of 2017.

On Monday, police say they had enough information to arrest two men. Nayo Pisim Fox, 27, and Timothy Mitchell Louison, 30, have both been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder using a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

"To me, my brother was a good man. Caring and thoughtful," Edwina Mintuck, Thurston's sister, said.

"He loved his family, always came to visit when he could or stayed in contact."

Edwina said Thurston always enjoyed the outdoors, things like camping, hunting, horseback riding or taking a walk through the forest.

"He was such an awesome person once someone got to know him," she said.

She said he would sing round dance songs and loved music.

"I have so many awesome, amazing memories with him and now all I can do is think about them and cry," she said. "I miss my brother so much."

Both accused appeared in court on Dec. 16. Louison is scheduled to return to court at 2 p.m. CST on Dec. 16. Fox is scheduled to be back in court Jan. 9, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. CST.