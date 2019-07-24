Homicide suspects seen in Meadow Lake, SK hardware store in newly-released video

RCMP have released surveillance footage, from July 21, of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky walking through a hardware store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

Police had previously released images of the men inside the store, which show McLeod in a blue T-shirt and Schmegelsky in a camouflage outfit. The 16-second clip shows the pair turning a corner and appearing to exit the premises without any bags.

The last confirmed sighting of the pair was the next day, in Gillam, MB prior to a discovery of their torched vehicle on Monday evening. A significant police presence has since poured into that community.

At a Friday afternoon news conference, RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine stressed there have been no confirmed sightings of them outside the area of Gillam., Man., where a massive police search is concentrated.

But it's possible, she said, that someone did not recognize the fugitives — who may have recently changed their appearance — and helped them escape.

"Someone may not have been aware of who they were providing assistance to and may now be hesitant to come forward," Courchaine said.

"I want to reiterate the importance of contacting police immediately."

She did not say if police have any specific evidence that this happened, but "we remain open to the possibility," she said.