Police received calls about estranged couple days before homicide-suicide

Meadow Lake RCMP received a call about Charlene Graham's safety and another call asking about a restraining order, days before the 34-year-old mother was found dead on Monday afternoon.

Charlene, a mother of two from the nearby Flying Dust First Nation, died after being shot outside a camper-trailer in a Meadow Lake campground, about 300 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Her estranged husband, Delane Graham, 34, was found dead inside the same camper-trailer, in what RCMP have described as a homicide-suicide.

Charlene's sister Della Duquette was also injured outside the camper, but was able to escape.

Duquette said her sister's estranged husband had become increasingly abusive in recent weeks, harassing Charlene and threatening to kill her loved ones if she truly left him.

Meadow Lake RCMP received a phone call from Charlene Graham and another individual seeking information on applying for a peace bond. Police said they asked for a formal statement but she declined to make one. (Bonnie Allen/CBC)

The RCMP provided a timeline of recent calls and responses, in a statement to CBC. They said the Meadow Lake detachment first received a report four days before Charlene's homicide at 1 a.m. on Aug. 26 from Flying Dust First Nation security.

The on-reserve security agency advised police they had received a call from someone worried about possible harassment of Charlene.

Officers responded to Flying Dust First Nation at 1:06 a.m. where they found an abandoned truck that belonged to the Grahams, which was blocking the entrance to a residence.

Firearm found

RCMP couldn't locate the driver, but when they checked inside the truck they found an unloaded, non-restricted firearm which they seized. Neither Charlene nor Delane had a gun license.

"He was looking for her, and she wasn't here. She was out of town. That was the only way she could stay safe," said Charlene's mother, Mary Morin.

The couple separated about a month ago. Charlene stayed in her house on Flying Dust First Nation. Delane, from Thunderchild First Nation about 250 km northwest of Saskatoon, had moved into a camper in the Meadow Lake campground.

Morin had alerted Flying Dust security to be on the look-out for Delane possibly lurking around Charlene's house.

"But [Charlene] had to come back and work," Morin said. "She was dedicated to work and her family and to her kids."

That same day, at 9:30 a.m., Meadow Lake RCMP received a phone call from Charlene and another individual seeking information on applying for a peace bond — also known as a restraining order.

The RCMP said they outlined the process to Charlene, and asked for a formal statement but she declined to make one.

"The officer discussed safety measures and encouraged the two individuals to call police back should they wish to proceed with applying for a peace bond," the RCMP said in the statement.

Restraining order

Duquette said Charlene was too scared to follow through with a restraining order.

"She said: 'I can't do that. Then he'll go psycho if I charge him,'" Duquette said.

At 2:10 p.m. on Monday, RCMP received a request for a wellness check for Charlene from an individual who was concerned she had not returned to work after lunch.

Charlene Graham's sister Roxanne Aubichon (left), mother Mary Morin (middle), and sister Della Duquette say they feared for Charlene's life. (Bonnie Allen/CBC)

The individual told police that Charlene was thought to have left her workplace with Delane.

"At no time during this report was Meadow Lake Detachment advised the female was at the Lions Park Campground," the RCMP statement said.

Morin, Charlene's mother, made that phone call. She didn't have any evidence that Charlene was at Delane's trailer, but believed that was the place police should search first.

"This is what makes me so angry because I was telling them: 'I fear for my daughter's life right now. I don't know where she is. I can't get a hold of her.' They asked me where [Delane Graham] was living and I told them: 'He has a trailer out in Lion's Park'. Like, how long would it take them? Maybe five minutes to get there," she said.

RCMP response

After taking the phone call, an officer immediately left the detachment at 2:30 p.m, according to the RCMP. The officer then called Charlene's cellphone three times, but got no answer.

At 2:44 p.m., the RCMP received multiple reports of a firearm discharged at the Lions Park campground.

When RCMP arrived they found Charlene's body outside a camper and Delane's body inside it.

"The incident that occurred in Meadow Lake this week is extremely tragic and our thoughts continue to be with the family of the victim," the RCMP said in the statement.

The Saskatchewan RCMP's domestic violence co-ordinator will examine whether there were any previous police complaints or interactions related to the Grahams.

In a statement, the RCMP said it is "committed to helping all victims of domestic violence or anyone with concerns about domestic violence."

If you need help and are in immediate danger, call 911. To find assistance in your area click here.