RCMP investigating homicide on Star Blanket First Nation

RCMP say a 17-year-old man was the victim of a homicide on Star Blanket First Nation Friday evening.

According to the RCMP, its Saskatchewan dispatch centre received a report of an altercation in a home on the First Nation just after 8:30 p.m. CST.

Officers from the File Hills Police Service responded and found the man dead inside.

Several RCMP units, the File Hills Police Service as well as the provincial coroner's service continue to investigate.

Star Blanket First Nation is located about 120 kilometres northeast of Regina.