Death of woman found along highway near La Ronge, Sask., deemed homicide

The death of Sheena Marie Billette, who was found near La Ronge, Sask., has been deemed a homicide. Her body was found by a passing motorist on Highway 102 early last Monday.

Police initially asked the public for help identifying the body. Once she was identified, RCMP asked for any information the public might have about the last week of Billette's life, such as her whereabouts, activities and who she interacted with.

Saskatchewan RCMP announced that her death is being considered a homicide in a news release Monday. The release didn't provide any more details, saying only that the investigation is ongoing and that updates would be sent out as soon as they become available.