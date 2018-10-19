Death of man found on Regina sidewalk is city's 3rd homicide of 2019: police

Regina police say the death of a man found lying on a sidewalk on Saturday is the city's third homicide of 2019.

Officers received a call about the man at about 12:05 a.m. CST on May 18.

Officers located him in the area of Seventh Avenue and Garnet Street and performed emergency first aid until paramedics arrived.

The man was transported to hospital but died a short time later.

The Saskatchewan Coroners' Service is assisting the investigation, which includes the forensic identification and major crimes units of the Regina Police Service.

Police said they are working to confirm the man's identity and notify his family.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).