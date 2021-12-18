Man's death in Regina house fire now considered a homicide

Regina police say the death of a man found in a house fire in the 1400 block of Cameron Street is now considered a homicide.

Police and firefighters responded Thursday morning to the fire on Cameron Street.

After putting out the fire, firefighters searched the house and found the body of the man.

An investigation by the coroners service has determined the death was a homicide, the Regina Police Service said in a news release Friday.

They did not release the victim's name, but said he has been identified and his next of kin have been notified.

Anyone who has information about the fire is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.