Regina police have arrested another person in connection with a homicide in the city last week.

Travis Grimoldby from Regina is the fourth person charged with second-degree murder in this case, according to police.

Two men and a woman have already been accused of second-degree murder in the death of 52-year-old Robert Henry Fuchs.

Police said they started the investigation last Friday when they were called to hospital for a report of an injured man.

Fuchs died in hospital last week. He is sixth homicide the victim in the city this year, police said.

On Tuesday officers arrested Grimoldby in the area of Eighth Avenue and Athol Street, according to Regina Police Service.

In addition to the second-degree murder charges, the 22-year-old also faces charges for possession of a firearm or ammunition.

Grimoldby will make his first court appearance on Wednesday afternoon.

Police continue the investigation.

Anyone who has information can contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).