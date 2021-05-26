Prince Albert Police say weekend death being investigated as homicide

The death of a man originally reported as a car accident is being investigated by Prince Albert police as a homicide.

Calls came in to the Prince Albert Fire Department Saturday, May 22 that a pedestrian had been hit by a car on the 900 block of 17th Street West.

On further investigation Prince Albert Police determined 44-year-old Norman Charles Custer died of a gunshot wound. There is no evidence Custer was hit by a car.

Police are asking anyone with information about Custer's death to call (306) 953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.