Police make arrest in latest Regina homicide

Regina police have made an arrest in connection to the city's fourth homicide of 2021.

Police have also released the name of the victim, 45 year-old Lawrence Robert Godfrey, of Vibank, Sask.

Early Sunday morning police were called to a residence in the 100 block of St. John Street in Regina for a report of an injured male.

Godfrey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested a male suspect later on Sunday. Police say more details will be released as soon as they are available.

