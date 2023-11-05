Police investigate Regina's 8th homicide of the year

What Regina Police Service say was originally an investigation into a seriously injured 61-year-old man is now a homicide investigation.

On Saturday at approximately 6:30 a.m. CST, RPS responded to a call of an injured man lying outside on the 1900 block of Montreal Street, which is just outside of the downtown area, according to a Sunday news release.

Police say when they found the man he was suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital, and according to police, died due to the injuries.

The 61-year-old's name has not been released yet.

The death marks Regina's eighth homicide in 2023.

RPS are asking anyone with information on the homicide to contact them.