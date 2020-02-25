Homestead Bar À Vin introducing Reginans to imported wines sans snobbery

Tucked away in a strip mall in southeast Regina, there is a small restaurant that will transport you to the European countryside. It's called Homestead Bar À Vin, French for "Homestead Wine Bar."

"A wine bar can be intimidating. Our wine list doesn't have any grape varieties on there. I did that on purpose. I imported all these wines. I'm gonna force you to talk to me," said Homestead's owner, Josh McLean.

"We want you to sit down and let us do our thing."

Their "thing," which they've been doing for a year now, is fine wine paired with French-inspired bistro fare. You will hear about where the wine is from and what distinguishes it from other wines. McLean will pop by your table to regale you with some of the history of that place or an anecdote about the winemaker.

Josh McLean opened Homestead Bar A Vin at 338C University Park Drive in Regina in February 2019. (Matt Howard/CBC)

Before moving to Regina in 2013, McLean was managing a wine bar in his native Montreal.

"I had access to all kinds of amazing wine. When I moved here, I went to the liquor store and I was shocked. There were so few of the wines I wanted to drink, so I said to [my wife] Leslie, 'If I'm going to live here in Saskatchewan, we need to find a way to import French wine.'"

Enter Art Wolf. He runs Wolf's General Store in Craven, Sask., and already had a licence to import and store wine.

"He's been unreal. Without Art, this restaurant doesn't exist," said McLean.

The restaurant's feature wall looks like marble but it’s actually high-end wallpaper imported from Germany, chosen by Josh McLean’s friend, local interior designer Sarah Nesbitt. She also incorporated wood reclaimed from an old barn, which forms a wine display behind the bar, a pergola-like structure over the bar and frames the feature wall at the back of the restaurant. (Allan Pulga)

Homestead focuses on Old World wine (from France, Spain, Italy and the like), and biodynamic and natural wine.

"I always joke that biodynamic is like organic on steroids," McLean said.

Whereas organic standards vary from country to country, biodynamic is a worldwide standard of zero parts per million of pesticides.

"Biodynamic wine is made from grapes, full stop," said McLean. "It's expressing the 'terroir' of a place, all these little details: the weather, the wind, the winemaker's hand. You're getting a glimpse into a tiny plot of land for that year."

Josh McLean remembers his wine 'aha moment' was when he identified green pepper in a glass of La Tour de By from Medoc in Bordeaux. (Matt Howard/CBC)

Homestead's wine list is vast. Bottles range from $45 to $165. Select wines are offered by the glass (5 oz.) or half glass (3 oz.), and there are two nightly wine flights (a series of five half-glasses) available at an entry-level price of $35, or a more luxurious $55.

The menu, mostly consisting of small plates meant to share, is varied and inventive, the handiwork of executive chef Greg Reid. (If that last name is familiar it's because his day job is as the artisanal butcher for Reid's Meats at Lakeview Fine Foods.)

Josh McLean points to an aerial photo of the Homestead his father-in-law grew up on. Receiving the photo helped inspire the name for the restaurant. (Allan Pulga)

Regina foodies will also recognize the names of a couple of other local chefs who helped Homestead get off the ground. Jssel Hysuik of Sprout Catering and Stalk built the original menu, and Mariana Brito of Malinche cooked at Homestead for the first few months as she awaited the food truck season to begin. Eventually, Reid came to refresh the menu on a regular basis.

The cauliflower steaks are roasted, then seared, placed atop a romesco sauce (tomato, red pepper, hazelnuts and spices) and cauliflower couscous (cooked in a balsamic reduction). They're garnished with golden raisins and candied almonds. McLean described it as 'a hearty vegan dish.' (Allan Pulga)

"We want to be accessible to all tastes and budgets," said McLean. "You can come here as a couple and spend 60 bucks, get a couple dishes and a couple glasses of wine. Or you can spend 500 bucks if you want. I got toys for that, too."

Homestead hosts a monthly wine tasting group, which meets on the first Monday of every month. McLean, joined by Reid's wife, Leah, walk participants through the history of the wine and winemaker, and what to look for when you're tasting. It costs $20 per person and you can email McLean at merawine@gmail.com to sign up.

Just like the restaurant, McLean said, "It's a very unpretentious club and anybody can come."