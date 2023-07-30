Homelessness back on Regina city council's agenda Wednesday

The fallout from the decision to tear down a tent encampment located outside of Regina city hall will be the focus of city council's meeting on Wednesday.

Portions of the lawn in front of Regina city hall remain fenced off more than a month after the encampment — which peaked at 83 tents — was destroyed in mid-July.

Now, two motions that respond to the incident are set to be debated by council.

Ward 1 Coun. Cheryl Stadnichuk, Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens, Ward 6 Coun. Dan LeBlanc and Ward 8 Coun. Shanon Zachidniak are calling for the city to declare a "houselessness emergency."

The motion in front of council also asks:

For the city to call on the provincial and federal governments to contribute emergency funding to address the crisis.

For city administration to create a plan to provide temporary barrier-free shelter for all Regina residents in need by the end of the third quarter of 2023.

That the city make a long-term commitment to addressing homelessness as part of the 2024 budget process.

That safety guidelines be created for encampments.

That encampments only be dismantled for safety reasons if there is a documented pattern of unwillingness from camp organizers to address multiple safety concerns.

The notice focuses on the city's point in-time homeless count, which saw its total rise by 110 per cent from 2021 (488) to 2015 (232).

When the motion was first revealed, Zachidniak told CBC that the councillors believed city administration was likely working on some solutions to address homeless already. That's why they wanted administration to bring their short- and long-term plans and tent camp safety protocols to council.

"Then we can discuss those as a council, and community members can come out and tell us if they think it's sufficient or if they see any gaps. So let's just get a plan for discussion at council and then we can tweak it if needed from there," she said.

It's been three days since the homeless encampment at Regina city hall was dismantled due to what the city and the fire marshall called unsafe conditions. Now, some people who lived there are back to where they started on the street.

Zachidniak also stressed that the request to address homelessness in the city budget is not another attempt to 'end homelessness' — a request that did not make it into the budget last year.�

"Now we're asking administration, what do you propose to do? What would be a reasonable way to incorporate it in the budget?" she said.

The efforts by the four councillors may face an uphill battle.

Mayor Sandra Masters has repeatedly said she does not believe encampments are an appropriate solution to homelessness.

Special council meetings

The other motion on Wednesday is about special council meetings.

Mayor Masters relied on powers provided to the mayor under the Cities Act when she called for a special council meeting to be held on July 27.

Many councillors were away at the time due a month long break in meetings. Masters provided councillors 24 hours notice about the special councill meeting, with some of them finding out about the meeting when they were contacted by media.

The goal of the meeting was to direct city administration on how to deal with the encampment, but just a few hours before the meeting was set to begin it was cancelled.

Masters and the City of Regina say the cancellation was due to a lack of quorum. Stadnichuk, LeBlanc, Stevens and Zachidniak argue that a special meeting should not be cancelled even if quorum cannot be reached.

The cancelled meeting was replaced by a news conference where Regina Fire and Protective Services Chief Layne Jackson announced his plans to exercise his authority under the Fire Safety Act and clear the encampment.

Jackson said a fire that occurred earlier that morning made it clear to him that there was an "imminent risk" to the inhabitants and that decommissioning the camp was the best way to save lives.