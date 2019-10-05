Housing first strategy, renaming Dewdney Park to be debated at Regina city council

Regina may soon have a city-funded housing first strategy. City council is set to debate a $1 million ongoing operation of permanent supportive housing today.

The proposal was originally supposed to be discussed on March 31, but it had to be pushed back due to the meeting running long.

The Permanent Supportive Housing Operating Grant would begin in 2022 and is a part of the plan to end homelessness originally published in 2018. It would provide up to $1 million each year for community-based organizations to operate around 20 housing spaces.

City administration said this would be a housing first approach — meaning people do not need to have been through rehabilitation or detox to qualify — and would be funded through the city's social development reserve. Funds would also be offset by moving some from the Housing Incentives Policy to the permanent housing grant.

Regina city administration said there are ripple effects with housing-first strategies, including less arrests, ER visits and police calls. (Shutterstock)

It wouldn't be the first housing first model in the city as one is operated by the Phoenix Residential Society. However it would be the first funded by the city and help as there is currently a backlog in demand for the society.

Administration said the program would have ripple effects throughout the public sector. It said there would be an 81 per cent reduction in related police calls, 89 per cent less related arrests, 75 per cent less ER visits and 93 per cent less detox visits.

Dewdney Park renaming, inclusive activities and fines for drivers on the agenda

Council will also debate renaming Dewdney Park as Buffalo Meadows Park. In a report, administration said Edgar Dewdney was directly responsible for harmful policies toward Indigenous peoples.

The renaming of the pool in the park was approved unanimously last month. The Regina Planning Commission voted eight to one to approve the new park name. Councillor Terina Shaw was the sole vote against the renaming.

If approved, the city would work with local groups and a local Elder to hold a ceremony to mark the new name this Spring.

Sixteen people will also address council about a proposal to increase recreation and leisure activities for people with disabilities. The proposal was introduced by Councillors Lori Bresciani and Terina Shaw, who has been open about her daughter with disabilities who is a paralympian.

The proposal would include consultation with the public, people with disabilities, people who care for those with disabilities and the recreation and leisure sector, such as community organizations.

Camp Easter Seal campers take in the sunset at Manitou Beach. The camp brings together persons with disabilities. Regina city council will debate a proposal to look at expanding recreation and leisure activities for persons with disabilities in the city. (Camp Easter Seal)

They'd be asked what inclusive recreation and activities are needed, what barriers there are for more programs as well as what programs there are currently and how much it would cost to expand.

The city would also look at expanding the availability for accessibility grants for non-profit and private organizations to encourage inclusive recreation and activities, and call on both the federal and provincial government for financial support.

Council is also set to debate more fines for drivers who operate incorrectly or unreasonably around cyclists. City administration said this is important because the city wants to promise and improve access to alternative transportation options instead of personal vehicles.

The city said if approved, $30,000 from the automated speed enforcement account would be used in 2021 for a cycling educational campaign.

The changes would include: