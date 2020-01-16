Home prices down last year in Regina, Saskatoon

Home prices declined in Saskatchewan in 2019, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association.

The year-end statistics by the association were released on Jan. 15.

The association said an oversupply of homes relative to demand is tilting negotiations in Saskatchewan in favour of buyers. In Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes, by contrast, there is an ongoing shortage of homes giving sellers the upper hand.

In Saskatoon, year-over-year prices have declined around 1 per cent to 2 per cent. Calgary and Edmonton have had similar declines.

In Regina, the association said, the decline has widened to 4.6 per cent.