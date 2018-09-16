Man and woman escape home invasion in Regina

Regina police are asking for the public's help to find the suspect in a Saturday night home invasion.

Police were called at around 8 p.m. CT to a home in the 100 block of Procter Place for a break and enter in progress. The male suspect fled before police got there but he is described as 5' 11", with a larger build, a shaved head and no facial hair. He was reportedly wearing a black sweater at the time of the incident.

The suspect allegedly threatened the occupants of the house when he entered. A 26-year-old woman was able to escape, followed by a 33-year-old man leaving the home shortly after her. Neither person was injured.

The suspect stole money, identification and other property from the home.

Anyone with information about this incident can call police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.