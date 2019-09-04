Regina police investigating after 2 separate home invasion cases

The Regina Police Service is investigating after a home invasion on Monday and an attempted home invasion on Tuesday.

Police say a 49-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted on Monday night when a suspect entered the home on the 1200 block of Queen Street.

Police say the suspect demanded money from two people inside the home before he fled with cash, medication and other personal items around 11 p.m. that night.

The suspect is described as being a younger man or boy, 5'5 and about 125 pounds. He was allegedly armed with a large knife and what looked like a gun. He was wearing black, black glasses and his face was covered.

Then on Tuesday, police were called to the 1800 block of Broder Street around 7:30 a.m.

A man was in a home when another man tried to break into the home by taking a hatchet to the front door.

After the homeowner refused, the man fled into an alley. He is described as about 5'8, with a black bandana over his face, black sunglasses and a white hoodie.

The hatchet was about 18 inches, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.