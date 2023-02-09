'A huge loss': Holy Rosary Community School in Regina to close by June 2024 due to structural issues

When Regina parent Christina LaRose entered Holy Rosary Community School on her son's first day, she knew she had found her perfect school.

"I fell in love because of how I was treated, and my son was nothing but smiles. The staff there always made sure the parents were welcome just as much as the children," LaRose told CBC News via Facebook.

"Since my son started, he has learned so much from the teachers who are very hands-on when it comes to teaching our children. It may be a small school and small amount of children, but it's an amazing school with amazing teachers who are there for the children."

LaRose was devastated to learn that Holy Rosary, located in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood, would have to close by June 2024 due to building structural issues. The Regina Catholic School Division (RCSD) provided notice to parents on Tuesday night.

Holy Rosary is the longest operating Catholic school in Regina. It opened in 1914, and an addition was built on the north side in 1928.

Later add-ons would include the current division office where Twylla West, communications and media co-ordinator for Regina Catholic Schools, works.

West told CBC in an interview on Thursday that the school division has very little information about next steps at this time.

"What we've been told is there's no dollar amount that we can throw at it to fix the structural situation that's going on. The engineer said the original building has served its useful life. There's no repairing this. It's done," West said.

Issues with the building were discussed back in 2021, but the board of trustees ultimately decided in December of that year to keep the school open and did some upgrades.

But in a letter to Saskatchewan's Ministry of Education on Tuesday, the RCSD said that the structure of the school has been compromised.

"Over the last six months, structural concerns have arisen on the original sections built in 1914 and 1928," wrote Doug Sears, controller of plant and accommodations services for the RCSD. "The foundation of this building is seriously compromised despite the current remedial structural work. This school has an inevitable end of life date."

West said the news has devastated the board of trustees, but that the move is necessary.

"Safety is our number one concern. So with what the structural engineers are saying that this is a big problem, we have to listen."

There are currently about 130 students enrolled at Holy Rosary from pre-kindergarten to Grade 8. The RCSD will be looking to move them to Sacred Heart Community School, which is nearby and has the capacity.

Holy Rosary Community School has been in the Cathedral neighborhood since the early 1900s. (CBC News)

A special place

LaRose said she is at a loss for what to think right now. She and her son will miss the school greatly.

"When they forget lunch or the parents cant afford to send lunch, the school has lunch for them. You lose gloves or need shoes or jackets … anything … the school helps with it," LaRose said.

"No school goes above and beyond like that. But they do. So losing Holy Rosary is going to be a huge loss for our community."

West confirmed that the school is very special not just to the students and parents, but to division employees as well.

"My son went to the school for a while as well. So yeah, there's an emotional attachment. There always is. It's kind of, like, almost our flagship school in that it's right down by the cathedral," West said. "I love going next door and seeing those students."

She said the Catholic school division has applied to the Ministry of Education for a rebuild of Holy Rosary. But if it receives the money, it expects the rebuild to take more than three years.

In the meantime, West said she understands why the Cathedral community might be upset about the closure, but there are no plans for a general public meeting on the topic at this time. There will be a meeting for the parents, however, on Thursday night at the school.

"We talk about the head and the heart. The head is the building and the structure and the enrolment numbers and stuff like that," West said.

"But the heart … that's what makes a school a great place to be. There's a headache, but the heart … the heart hurts a little bit right now."