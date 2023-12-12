Holiday donation season is here, and there are plenty of ways to help
The holiday season is usually a time to celebrate with family and friends. It's also a time when many people want to give back to their communities. The Deal Diva has a few tips for anyone donating cash or giving their time this holiday season.
How to maximize your donation dollars
The Deal Diva is all about getting the most bang for your buck. When it comes to charitable donations, there are ways to maximize your donation dollars while helping others.
There are also plenty of other ways to give back to your community that don't involve cash.
Click the link below to hear about some unexpected volunteering options, and what to watch out for if you plan to donate to a Charity this holiday season.
