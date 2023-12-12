Content
Holiday donation season is here, and there are plenty of ways to help

The holiday season is usually a time to celebrate with family and friends. It's also a time when many people want to give back to their communities. The Deal Diva has a few tips for anyone donating cash or giving their time this holiday season.

How to maximize your donation dollars

A little boy puts money into a charity kettle.
Charity Intelligence Canada says fundraising costs usually make up about 20 per cent of Canadian charities' annual operating budgets. (CBC)

The Deal Diva is all about getting the most bang for your buck. When it comes to charitable donations, there are ways to maximize your donation dollars while helping others.

There are also plenty of other ways to give back to your community that don't involve cash.

Click the link below to hear about some unexpected volunteering options, and what to watch out for if you plan to donate to a Charity this holiday season.

Anna-May Zeviar is CBC Saskatchewan's Deal Diva. This week, she joins host Garth Materie with tips for people giving to charity this holiday season.

