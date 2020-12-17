5 festive baking recipes to try at home this holiday season
Provincial restrictions are limiting gatherings, but you can still cook up a storm
With people stuck at home these holidays due to provincial restrictions, some Saskatchewan bakers have tips for baking recipes to try. CBC Saskatchewan put together a list of stories and recipes to help inspire you to get baking.
Regina baker Jodi Robson made a name for herself last year when she was a finalist on CBC's Great Canadian Baking Show. Robson baked herself into hearts across the country and has since been testing out new recipes.
She's been testing out making marshmallows lately, she said, but also working on the classics.
"My go to recipe when making stuff with the kids is an easy sugar cookie. Because the dough comes together very easy, then they get to do the whole rolling it out, cutting it and then decorating," Robson said.
"It's a nice artistic process and there's a lot of creativity involved with it."
Sharon McLaughlin from Swift Current shared her neighbour's puffed wheat cake recipe. She said it's special because of a few choice ingredients.
"It's the only one I've ever found that has many marshmallows in it," "McLaughlin said. "That's what makes it gooey, it is really, really good."
Her neighbour uses Rodger's Golden Syrup for a special flavour.
"Everybody else likes it as much as I do. And it is goopy," she said. "You have to be careful you don't over-boil it. You just barely bring it to a boil and then you have this stuff, otherwise it gets too hard."
Renée Kohlman is a professional baker and author of two cook books.
Kohlman shared her caramel popcorn recipe. She said it's originally her mother's and can also be found on Page 262 of her cookbook.
Dorothy Hewson from Langbank shared a special Norwegian dish that she makes each year.
"I really make quite a few things for Christmas, but I'm partly Norwegian," she said. "Definitely a tradition for Christmas, sort of like a flat potato bread."
Lastly, here's a whipped shortbread sure to create family memories. CBC Producer Nichole Huck shared her generations-old family recipe after making it with her children at home.
With files from Bluesky and Nichole Huck
