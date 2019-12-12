All schools in Kindersley, Sask., under 'hold and secure' protocol as police respond to 'active emergency'

A "hold and secure" protocol is in place at all schools in the town of Kindersley, Sask., as the RCMP responds to what it described as an "active emergency" Thursday morning.

The public is being asked to avoid the area around First Street W., north of the Kindersley hospital. A perimeter has been set up around the affected area.

Police are emphasizing that all residents in the area should stay inside their homes. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

The RCMP said hold and secures are in effect at all schools in Kindersley.

The Town of Kindersley has also put its pool and ice arena under "hold and secure" protocols. Multiple teams participating in a midget hockey tournament are inside the arena.

"[The police] will be in contact with us once they have more information for us to go by," said chief administration officer Audrey Hebert.

More to come.