Salmonella outbreak linked to Hogfest in Englefeld, Sask.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is investigating a salmonella outbreak in Englefeld, Sask.

The outbreak has been linked to Hogfest, an annual fundraising gathering.

So far, 11 people have fallen ill since the event on June 30. The SHA would not say how many people were hospitalized, citing privacy concerns, but said that number was "less than six."

Around 750 meals were served.

The SHA is advising anyone who may have leftovers from the event to dispose of the food immediately and are reminded to wash hands well and often.

The authority is also asking anyone who ate at the Hogfest supper to contact the Public Health Disease Control office at 306-655-4612.

Englefeld is approximately 140 kilometres east of Saskatoon.