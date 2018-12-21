Hodgeville woman struck and killed while jogging on highway
A 58-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while jogging near Hodgeville on Thursday.
Driver of vehicle remained on scene
RCMP say a 58-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle while jogging on Thursday.
The woman was struck on Highway 19 north of Hodgeville , according to a news release.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and attempted to aid the woman, RCMP said in a news release.
Officials are investigating.
Hodgeville is 172 kilometres west of Regina.