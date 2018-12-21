Skip to Main Content
Hodgeville woman struck and killed while jogging on highway

Hodgeville woman struck and killed while jogging on highway

A 58-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while jogging near Hodgeville on Thursday.

Driver of vehicle remained on scene

CBC News ·
The woman was struck and killed while she was jogging north of Hodgeville. (CBC)

RCMP say a 58-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle while jogging on Thursday.

The woman was struck on Highway 19 north of Hodgeville , according to a news release.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and attempted to aid the woman, RCMP said in a news release.

Officials are investigating.

Hodgeville is 172 kilometres west of Regina.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|