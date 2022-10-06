Hockey Saskatchewan might stop transferring player fees to Hockey Canada if changes not made

Hockey Saskatchewan says it might halt player fee transfers to Hockey Canada if the national body doesn't make meaningful, timely changes to its sexual misconduct policies.

On Tuesday Hockey Canada's president Scott Smith along with the entire board of directors resigned over their handling of sexual assault settlements.

Hockey Saskatchewan issued its statement prior to the resignations and has made its continued transfer of player fees to Hockey Canada contingent on the national organization enacting an action plan that includes education on preventing sexual misconduct.

Testimony earlier this year before the House of Commons Heritage Committee revealed that Hockey Canada used player fees to pay out $8.9 million in sexual abuse settlements since 1989.

Player fees have also been used to pay a settlement against eight former CHL players who allegedly assaulted a woman in 2018, according to testimony before the standing committee.

"A lack of action by Hockey Canada may lead to Hockey Saskatchewan taking additional steps which may include withholding participant fees," the Hockey Saskatchewan statement said.

Former Supreme Court justice Thomas Cromwell is reviewing Hockey Canada's governance.

Several provincial hockey associations including Quebec, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and New Brunswick have stopped the transfer of their player fees to Hockey Canada.

Hockey Quebec also cut ties with Hockey Canada saying it has lost confidence in the national body.

The statement from Hockey Saskatchewan's board of directors and staff follows a news release last week in which General Manger Kelly McClintock denied the existence of a second slush fund used to pay out sexual misconduct and assault settlements.

Saskatchewan Hockey Association GM Kelly McClintock. The SHA says it may halt player fee transfers to Hockey Canada. (CBC)

McClintock did not respond to requests for comment regarding the Hockey Canada resignations.

Saskatchewan MP Kevin Waugh said parents have been disappointed in Hockey Saskatchewan for not taking a tougher stance against Hockey Canada.

"I think parents were a little disappointed when you're seeing Manitoba, the Maritimes, Ontario and Quebec make statements and proceed ahead where Saskatchewan was kind of silent," Waugh said.

"Now that we've seen the change that was necessary from Hockey Canada I'm hoping we can move forward in Saskatchewan."

Waugh said Hockey Canada's leadership was defiant and arrogant following the committee meetings earlier this year.

"When you get sponsorships like Bauer and Canadian Tire and Tim Hortons pulling out of the men's program, that was the message that they needed to listen. They weren't listening before. These are serious sexual assault charges," Waugh said.

In the prepared statement, Hockey Saskatchewan stated that hockey rinks continue to be busy regardless of the scandal.

"As an organization, we acknowledge that there are very serious issues in the game, and much work is needed to improve the culture. Hockey Saskatchewan will continue to combat the unacceptable behaviour and actions that have no place within our game."