'Hockey saved us': Sask. player skates through cancer treatments for those who can't

When Coralee Abbott saw the gold hockey laces in the store, she impulsively grabbed them.

"I was like--we need to have these," she said.

The Saskatoon Atom Bobcats Hockey Team has laced up in gold and put gold tape on their sticks as one of their players finishes off his cancer treatment. (CBC)

Gold is the colour for childhood cancer. Her son Roan is in his last month of treatment, three years after being diagnosed.

Roan didn't want to wear them at first, Abbott said.

"I've always wanted to be like a normal kid like I always was," Roan said.

"So I kind of didn't tell them because I didn't want them to go easy," he said. "And last year I was called the Giant Slayer because I knocked over people who are like, just tall above me."

Roan laced up after deciding to see it as representing those who couldn't play the sport they loved or those children who have passed away from childhood cancer. Since then, Roan's entire Saskatoon Atom Bobcat team has laced up.

Throughout Roan's treatments, hockey was a focus. Since Roan's father is the coach, there were practices or games, but the community was always there.

The Saskatoon Atom Bobcat Team has laced up and taped their sticks in gold to honour one of their players who is in his last month of leukemia treatments. (CBC)

"From moment one, our team that year just wrapped us with love and and support and just went above and beyond with just everything," she said."

The team scheduled meal drop offs, brought presents and things to help entertain Roan and keep his mind off other issues, would check in over text and held a fundraiser for Roan.

"And not because he needed help paying for treatments or anything, but because they wanted Roan to have something to be able to put towards you know fun times, good times, anything he may have needed."

Hockey was also a chance for Roan to have something outside of chemotherapy. For the first 10 months of treatments, he wasn't able to go to school and spent time in isolation.

Roan Dahlen plays right wing on the Saskatoon Atom Bobcat Hockey Team. He has one month of leukemia treatments left. (CBC)

"I don't like missing out on things that are important to me," he said. "I felt like I wasn't part of the team because I needed to be there."

Roan is playing right wing on the Atom team while in his last month of treatment.

"It feels good to sweat for me cause I feel like I've been, I've been doing working hard and doing stuff I love," Roan said.

"Hockey's saved us," Abbott said. "Hockey's saved us from a very dark, dark path."

The Atom Bobcat Hockey Team was getting everything taped in gold before a game on Wednesday, March 6. (CBC)

Bobcat Team Captain Griffin Blanch said this was important.

"I've been playing with Roan for three years and he's been battling cancer really hard. so it means a lot to put on the yellow laces and put the yellow tape on."

"I hope this symbolizes keep fighting, if you have cancer keep fighting and don't give up. Roan never gave up and look, he's playing hockey now."

Abbott originally tweeted about Roan on March 2. Since then, people have been lacing up in gold across Saskatchewan.

Our son Roan,never once wanting to be know as “the kid with cancer “has decided for his last month of playing hockey while going thru ACTIVE treatment for ALL,he’s going to wear GOLD laces to raise awareness. Treatment ends May 10, 2019. It’s been3 years (03/04/16)since diagnosis <a href="https://t.co/bvedt708qV">pic.twitter.com/bvedt708qV</a> —@PerksCity

"It instantly just hits you right in the heart and it's so much hope, right? The hope for our future, hope for Roan's future, hope for other kids' future," she said.

"Just being the face of something that can change lives for time to come. It can't help Roan's story now like what he has gone through but it can help others."

Roan said his secret to winning a hockey game is to train and work hard and said one day he'll play for the Toronto Maple Leafs.