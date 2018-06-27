Get tested today, urge Sask. organizers of HIV testing event

Saskatchewan residents are being urged to get tested on National HIV Testing Day, with events in Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon on Wednesday.

The event was first held in Saskatchewan — which has the highest HIV rate of new infections of all the provinces — in 2016.

This is the first time the event is being held across Canada. Organizers in Saskatchewan say testing is crucial because one in five people who are infected with HIV are unaware of it.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says testing is simple, and recommends routine testing for adults between 13 and 70 at least every five years.

Police, politicians and city council members will also be getting tested in an effort to reduce stigma.

Getting tested

The following locations are offering testing to coincide with the event today or later this week:

Prince Albert:

Sexual Health Clinic (Access Place)

3 – 101 15 Street E.

1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.



Regina:

AIDS Programs South Saskatchewan

​1325 Albert Street

Thursday June 28, 1 p.m. to 3 pm



All Nations Hope

2735 Fifth Avenue

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



F.W. Hill Mall

Scarth Street

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saskatoon:

Friendship Inn

619 20th Street W.

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Idylwyld Sexual Health Clinic

101-310 Idylwyld Drive N.

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Saskatoon Sexual Health

210 2nd Ave N.

2 p.m. to 8 p.m.