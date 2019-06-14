Sask. Health Authority declares HIV and syphilis outbreaks in North Battleford, Lloydminster areas

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared outbreaks of syphilis and HIV in the area of the Battlefords and Lloydminster.

Fifteen new cases of HIV were reported in North Battleford between January and May 31. During the same time, 42 new cases of syphilis were reported in the Battlefords and Lloydminster area.

"HIV and syphilis are treatable diseases. It is important that individuals who are sexually active know their own status for HIV and syphilis," said Dr. Mandiangu Nsungu, Medical Health Officer Area Lead North with the SHA, in a news release.

"Knowing your status means that treatment can be provided and individuals can be helped to reduce the risk of spreading the illness."

The rise of intravenous drug use and people sharing needs is the primary cause of the rise in cases, the SHA said. The average number of HIV cases in the area is four per year. The annual number of syphilis cases is usually about seven or less.

The SHA said medical teams are in the area testing, treating and connecting people with services that could reduce risks, free of charge and confidential.

Anyone wanting to get tested can do so at a sexual health centre, a walk-in clinic or the emergency room, if necessary.

HIV and syphilis are asymptomatic in a lot of cases, the SHA noted. Syphilis can also spread through direct contact with an open sore.