Woman, 93, sustains serious injuries in hit-and-run

Regina police have identified the suspect and a vehicle in a hit-and-run that sent a 93-year-old woman to hospital.

At around 4:18 p.m. police received a report of a hit-and-run at the intersection of College Avenue and Elphinstone Street.

Police say the woman was walking eastbound across Elphinstone Street at a fully-marked pedestrian crossing when she was hit by the vehicle.

She was treated by emergency services on scene and was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life threatening.

The car was said to be travelling westbound on College Avenue, turning left on to Elphinstone.

The vehicle did not stop and continued to drive south down the street.

Regina police say a criminal investigation into the incident is ongoing.