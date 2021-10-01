Regina man charged with 3 counts of attempted murder after hit-and-run incident

Charges have been laid in a hit-and-run incident in Regina that left three people injured.

The chain of events began just before noon Wednesday when a man's vehicle was hit from behind by another vehicle at the corner of Victoria and Arcola avenues.

When the driver got out of his vehicle, he was allegedly struck by the accused's vehicle, which was stolen.

Two witnesses got out of their vehicles to help, at which point all three were struck by the accused's vehicle, which then fled the scene.

On Friday, police said a suspect was arrested a short time after the incident.

A 20-year-old Regina man is charged with three counts of attempted murder.

He appeared in court Thursday afternoon.

The charges include:

Attempted murder (three counts).

Dangerous driving.

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Theft of a motor vehicle.

Failing to comply with a release order.

Failing to comply with a probation order.

The first victim is still in hospital in critical condition. Police said the two witnesses received injuries that were non-life-threatening.