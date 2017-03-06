Environment Canada forecasting up to 50 cm of snow in 'historic' Sask. spring storm

A meteorologist says the approaching major spring storm in Saskatchewan's southeast corner is likely being called "historic" for good reason.

Blizzard warnings are in place in communities such as Weyburn, Estevan, Carlyle and Moosomin.

Up to 50 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in that region between Tuesday night and Friday morning.

It is expected to be accompanied by northerly wind gusts between 70 and 90 kilometres per hour, producing zero visibility at times.

Natalie Hasell, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said the storm will arrive in the province's southeast around midnight at the latest and then quickly progress overnight.

"If we look at some of the statistics — say, for Estevan in Saskatchewan — a 30-plus-centimetre storm after April 11 has only been observed twice since 1902. So every 59 years on average."

"So perhaps it is appropriate that we are calling this storm 'historic.'"

Hasell said people need to be prepared for scenarios where help doesn't arrive for three days.

"Avoid travel. Have an emergency kit both for your home and for your car. Be prepared for delays if you do have to travel. And be prepared for power outages, as well," she said.

Hasell said areas neighbouring the regions with weather warnings will likely see difficult conditions, as well.

Jennifer Wilkinson, director of engineering at the City of Weyburn, said workers are having to reinstall winter-ready gear to prepare for road maintenance as the city braces for the storm.

"Growing up in Saskatchewan you just never know what you're going to get," she said.

"That's the unpredictability of Saskatchewan, is that you might think you're in spring but here comes winter back."

Weyburn will have all related staff on alert to manage downed trees,r blocked roads or any other issues that come up, Wilkinson said.

"Stay home, hunker down … and enjoy the extra time for your family" Wilkinson advised.

In addition to downloading the SaskAlert app, the provincial government is urging residents in the southeast to be sure they have a 72-hour preparedness kit ready. The province says alerts about weather that has the potential to affect life and safety will be distributed through SaskAlert.

Saskatchewan RCMP are urging drivers to be prepared and to delay travelling in a storm warning area, if possible. If delay is not possible, police recommend stocking your vehicle with warm clothes, candles, matches, snacks, a snow shovel, traction mats, booster cables and a tow rope or chain.

If you become stranded, police say you should not leave your vehicle, and when starting your car periodically to warm up, make sure snow or ice isn't clogging your tailpipe, as it could allowing carbon monoxide to leak into your cabin.