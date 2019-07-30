Highway crash kills 2 near MacDowall, Sask.

Two people are dead after a collision closed a major Saskatchewan highway Tuesday night.

RCMP confirmed the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on Highway 11 south of MacDowall, which is about 30 kilometres south west of Prince Albert.

In a news release, police said two people were killed when their pickup trucks collided.

The 16-year-old girl driving the northbound truck was pronounced dead at the scene. There were three people in the southbound truck, including a 46-year-old man who was driving. He was also pronounced dead by first responders.

Parkland Ambulance confirmed that paramedics worked on a boy, 3, and a man, 22, who were also in the southbound truck. Both were seriously injured and taken to hospital, with the child airlifted from the scene by STARS Air Ambulance.

RCMP members from Prince Albert are continuing to investigate.