Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

Highway crash kills 2 near MacDowall, Sask.

A crash Tuesday night killed two people and badly injured two others, including a three-year-old boy. Highway 11 was closed south of MacDowall through the night and into the morning.

Boy, 3, airlifted to hospital

Patrick Book · CBC News ·
RCMP responded to the crash near MacDowall on Tuesday night. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Two people are dead after a collision closed a major Saskatchewan highway Tuesday night.

RCMP confirmed the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on Highway 11 south of MacDowall, which is about 30 kilometres south west of Prince Albert.

In a news release, police said two people were killed when their pickup trucks collided.

The 16-year-old girl driving the northbound truck was pronounced dead at the scene. There were three people in the southbound truck, including a 46-year-old man who was driving. He was also pronounced dead by first responders.

Parkland Ambulance confirmed that paramedics worked on a boy, 3, and a man, 22, who were also in the southbound truck. Both were seriously injured and taken to hospital, with the child airlifted from the scene by STARS Air Ambulance.

RCMP members from Prince Albert are continuing to investigate.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Submit a news tip|Corrections and clarifications

now