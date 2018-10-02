Highway crashes in Sask. kill 2, seriously injure 2 others

RCMP say two highway crashes in Saskatchewan have resulted in two deaths and two people being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The first crash happened Monday afternoon, according to a news release. First responders were called to the scene 2:20 p.m. CST.

RCMP say investigation showed a pickup truck travelling north collided with another pickup truck travelling west.

The passenger of the northbound truck died on the scene, while the driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in Prince Albert.

The driver of the westbound truck sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital in Saskatoon.

Police say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Leask is located about 80 kilometres west of Prince Albert.

On Tuesday, a 39-year-old man from St. Louis, Sask. died after being ejected from a pickup truck, according to a news release.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. CST about six kilometres north of St. Louis on Highway 2 south.

Police say the initial investigation shows a southbound pickup truck drove into the east ditch where it hit an embankment and crashed nose first.

The victim, who was driving the vehicle and also its lone occupant, was declared dead on the scene.

St. Louis is about 35 kilometres south of Prince Albert.

Both collisions are still under investigation.