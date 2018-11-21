Semi crash leads to closure of Highway 4 between Rosetown and Marriott

RCMP say Highway 4 between Rosetown and Marriott has been closed after two semis collided.

It happened north of Rosetown and south of Marriott. Police say detours are in place to direct traffic away from the area.

Heavy fog and ice have been reported in the area, so police are reminding travellers to be cautious while driving.

Rosetown is about 117 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

Highway 41 closure

The closure comes shortly after a stretch of highway was closed on Highway 41, about eight kilometres south of Wakaw, after a fatal crash between a car and semi.

Police say both stretches of highway will be closed for several hours while the investigations continue.

RCMP did not say if there were any potential injuries or deaths in either crash, but they will release more information as it becomes available.