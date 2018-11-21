Man dead after car collides with semi near Wakaw

One man is dead after a car collided with a semi-truck just south of Wakaw on Wednesday morning.

RCMP were called just before 8 a.m. CST to the scene on Highway 41, where a semi-truck hauling crusher dust had collided with a car.

The driver of the semi was uninjured but the driver, who was the lone occupant of the car, was declared dead at the scene. His name is not being released.

The road is closed with detours in place to direct traffic away from the area.

Wakaw is about 90 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.