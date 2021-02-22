Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle near Bear Claw Casino in Carlyle, Sask.

A pedestrian was killed near the Bear Claw Casino and Hotel in Carlyle, Sask., Sunday after being struck by a vehicle, RCMP say.

The collision happened on Highway 9, about 1.5 kilometres north of the casino, which is 180 kilometres southeast of Regina.

Carlyle RCMP said both lanes of the highway between the casino and the entrance to Kenosee Lake were closed as an investigation took place.

Traffic was rerouted throughout the evening.

No other updates have been provided at this time.