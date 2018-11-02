Scene of Highway 6 crash 'high-accident area,' says witness

A crash south of Regina closed Highway 6 for several hours from Thursday night to Friday morning.

Bruce Gooding was driving to his home in Estlin, Sask., when he came across the scene, about 7.5 kilometres from Regina. He said at least three vehicles were involved.

"A policeman was just walking up and down and told us it could be a four to six hour wait," Gooding said.

Instead of waiting, Gooding said he went around home on a gravel road.

He said he doesn't know how many people were involved or how severe injuries were, but told CBC, "It doesn't look good."

Calling for safer conditions

Gooding said the scene of the crash is well known to locals. It's just on the other side of a hill with single lane traffic, which he said often causes problems.

"People both ways will try to pass going north or south and there's usually a car coming at you when you try to pass so it's kind of a dangerous spot," he said.

Gooding said that just a few months ago, he was driving up the hill when a car tried to pass him and came face-to-face with a semi.

Former Regina city councillor and Campbell Collegiate principal Mike Badham died on that stretch of road in 2006.

Gooding said more needs to be done to make that spot safer.

"You see signs on highways: slow down, be aware, high-accident area, but there's nothing. There never has been, and there should be," he said.

The Saskatchewan RCMP has not said how many people were involved and the severity of injuries is still unknown.

With files from Bryan Eneas