Highway 41 closed northeast of Saskatoon due to crash
A two-vehicle crash has led to the closure Highway 41 northeast of Saskatoon. It happened about eight kilometres southwest of Aberdeen, Sask.
RCMP are currently on the scene of the crash, which they describe as "serious." They have closed the highway in both directions as they investigate.
STARS air ambulance was dispatched to the scene.