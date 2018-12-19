Highways 4 and 51 blocked near Biggar following train derailment

Two highways near Biggar were blocked Wednesday morning after five train cars left the tracks while being moved in the local railyard.

All five cars remained upright and there were no injuries, according to an RCMP release. No dangerous goods were involved and no cargo was spilled.

Police said Wednesday morning that Highways 4 and 51 were blocked. Vehicles will not be able to travel north and south along Highway 4 until the crossing is cleared. It was unknown how long it will take to clear the crossing.

RCMP said they are assisting with traffic control, while the incident and subsequent investigation will be handled by CN.