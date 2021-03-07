Portion of Highway 3 southeast of Prince Albert closed after fatal head-on crash

RCMP from Prince Albert say a part of Highway 3 between Birch Hills and Weldon is closed after what appears to be a fatal head-on crash between a small car and an empty fuel truck.

A police news release said the driver of the small car was dead.

Police said both lanes of Highway 3 between Birch Hills — 32 kilometres southeast of Prince Albert — and Weldon will be closed for several hours and detours were being prepared.

Traffic delays were to be expected for several hours, RCMP said, and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Those approaching the scene are asked to slow down and obey police directives on scene.

Prince Albert EMS, Prince Albert Fire and Saskatchewan Highways attended the scene. An RCMP collision reconstructionist was en route.

